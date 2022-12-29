Capital One

Longview, TX

Senior DevOps Engineer

You will:

– Work with product owners to understand desired application capabilities and testing scenarios

– Continuously improve software engineering practices

– Work within and across Agile teams to design, develop, test, implement, and support technical solutions across a full-stack of development tools and technologies

– Lead the craftsmanship, availability, resilience, and scalability of your solutions

– Bring a passion to stay on top of tech trends, experiment with and learn new technologies, participate in internal & external technology communities, and mentor other members of the engineering community

– Encourage innovation, implementation of cutting-edge technologies, inclusion, outside-of-the-box thinking, teamwork, self-organization, and diversity

Basic Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s Degree

– At least 4 years experience in DevOps Engineering (Cloud, CI/CD technologies particularly)

Preferred Qualifications:

– Masters Degree

– 6+ years experience in DevOps Engineering

– 5+ years experience in Agile practices