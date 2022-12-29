Capital One
Longview, TX
Senior DevOps Engineer
You will:
– Work with product owners to understand desired application capabilities and testing scenarios
– Continuously improve software engineering practices
– Work within and across Agile teams to design, develop, test, implement, and support technical solutions across a full-stack of development tools and technologies
– Lead the craftsmanship, availability, resilience, and scalability of your solutions
– Bring a passion to stay on top of tech trends, experiment with and learn new technologies, participate in internal & external technology communities, and mentor other members of the engineering community
– Encourage innovation, implementation of cutting-edge technologies, inclusion, outside-of-the-box thinking, teamwork, self-organization, and diversity
Basic Qualifications:
– Bachelor’s Degree
– At least 4 years experience in DevOps Engineering (Cloud, CI/CD technologies particularly)
Preferred Qualifications:
– Masters Degree
– 6+ years experience in DevOps Engineering
– 5+ years experience in Agile practices