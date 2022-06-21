Caraday Management LLC.
Mineola, Texas
Business Office Manager
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
● Reconcile Resident Trust Fund accounts
● Understand and adhere to the guidelines of “Residents Rights” and assure resident safety
● Maintains effective communication with residents, families and facility staff
● Track all resident applicants who apply for Medicaid assistance
● Continual review of outstanding balances and determining what steps to take to collect balances
● Maintenance of accounts as needed
● Performs and coordinates all collection efforts
● Prepare, edit, submit and track all claims to all payers
● Adjustment claims when necessary
QUALIFICATIONS:
Required
● High school graduation or G.E.D.; two years of college level accounting courses are required or equivalent experience.
● One to two years’ experience in accounts receivable or bookkeeping is preferred in the healthcare industry.
● 1 year of experience billing Medicaid
● Knowledge of the healthcare industry
● Good interpersonal skills needed to effectively work with residents, families and outside agencies
Preferred
● Experience with American Health Tech and or CASAMBA
● 10-key recommended by touch, typing ability, including experience with computers
● Ability to organize, prioritize, and work within deadlines.
*Full-Time
The Business Office Manager maintains complete and systematic records of the financial transactions and a variety of other business office duties.