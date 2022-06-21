Caraday Management LLC.
Mineola, Texas
Business Office Manager

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

●  Reconcile Resident Trust Fund accounts

●  Understand and adhere to the guidelines of “Residents Rights” and assure resident safety

●  Maintains effective communication with residents, families and facility staff

●  Track all resident applicants who apply for Medicaid assistance

●  Continual review of outstanding balances and determining what steps to take to collect balances

●  Maintenance of accounts as needed

●  Performs and coordinates all collection efforts

●  Prepare, edit, submit and track all claims to all payers

●  Adjustment claims when necessary

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

●  High school graduation or G.E.D.; two years of college level accounting courses are required or equivalent experience.

●  One to two years’ experience in accounts receivable or bookkeeping is preferred in the healthcare industry.

●  1 year of experience billing Medicaid

●  Knowledge of the healthcare industry

●  Good interpersonal skills needed to effectively work with residents, families and outside agencies

Preferred

●  Experience with American Health Tech and or CASAMBA

●  10-key recommended by touch, typing ability, including experience with computers

●  Ability to organize, prioritize, and work within deadlines.

*Full-Time

The Business Office Manager maintains complete and systematic records of the financial transactions and a variety of other business office duties.

