Caraday Management LLC.

Mineola, Texas

Business Office Manager

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

● Reconcile Resident Trust Fund accounts

● Understand and adhere to the guidelines of “Residents Rights” and assure resident safety

● Maintains effective communication with residents, families and facility staff

● Track all resident applicants who apply for Medicaid assistance

● Continual review of outstanding balances and determining what steps to take to collect balances

● Maintenance of accounts as needed

● Performs and coordinates all collection efforts

● Prepare, edit, submit and track all claims to all payers

● Adjustment claims when necessary

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

● High school graduation or G.E.D.; two years of college level accounting courses are required or equivalent experience.

● One to two years’ experience in accounts receivable or bookkeeping is preferred in the healthcare industry.

● 1 year of experience billing Medicaid

● Knowledge of the healthcare industry

● Good interpersonal skills needed to effectively work with residents, families and outside agencies

Preferred

● Experience with American Health Tech and or CASAMBA

● 10-key recommended by touch, typing ability, including experience with computers

● Ability to organize, prioritize, and work within deadlines.

*Full-Time

The Business Office Manager maintains complete and systematic records of the financial transactions and a variety of other business office duties.