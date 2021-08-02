JOB ALERT: Caraday Management in Mineola needs a social worker

Mineola, TX
Caraday Management, LLC
Social Worker
Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work or a Human Services field including Sociology, Gerontology, Special Education, Rehabilitation Counseling, and Psychology
Current Social Worker license
2 years of experience in a long term care, hospital or other related medical facility
As a licensed Social Worker, we will rely on your knowledge of resources available in the community as well as your experience and judgment to act as a primary referral source to residents. You will interview, coordinate and refer residents to resources that have been identified and promote activities that will help the resident and, when appropriate, their families to meet their social and emotional needs. You must be familiar with standard concepts, practices and procedures within the field.