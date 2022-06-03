Mount Vernon, TX

Caraday Management LLC

Cook

Essential Functions

– The Dietary Aide must be detail-oriented, well-groomed, act professionally and must be a team player who works well with others.

– Utilizes protective gear in all appropriate functions.

– The Cook prepares and serves food including texture modified and therapeutic diets according to the facility menu.

– Prepares food in accordance with current applicable federal, state, and local standards, guidelines and regulations, in line with our established policies and procedures, and, as may be directed by the Dining Services Director or Chef, to ensure that quality food service is provided at all times.

– The Cook assists in assuring proper receiving, storage, preparation, serving, sanitation, and cleaning procedures are followed.

– The Cook must be detail-oriented, well-groomed, act professionally and must be a team player who works well with others.

– The Cook must assist dietary aides as necessary and directs other employees with approval and in the absence of the Dining Services Director.

– Ability to read, speak and understand English, follow directions and complete tasks.

– Ability to follow time schedules for meal preparation and serving.

– Dependable, with experience working in facilities utilizing quantity food production methods.

– General knowledge and understanding of nutrition.

– Ability to read and accurately apply requirements of food tray cards.

– Ability to maintain records and complete reports as required.

– Knowledge of quantity food production and serving techniques, food safety/sanitation requirements and procedures.

– Ability to interact positively with residents, client and other personnel and the public.

– Must live in service area.

Required Qualifications

– A high school diploma or equivalent is required.

– May be required to successfully complete an approved sanitation and safety course.

– Preferred: Specialized training in foodservice is desirable.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be able to lift/carry a maximum of 50 pounds, push/pull a maximum of 50 pounds, stand, sit, bend and walk for extended periods of time.

Work Schedule

As assigned, including some weekends, evenings and holidays

*$500.00 SIGN ON BONUS

* 4 on 2 off work schedule

*Full-Time