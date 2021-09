JOB ALERT: Caraday Management in Mount Vernon needs an admissions director

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The University of Texas at San Antonio is taking heat from the UT System’s board of regents for its recent decision to stop displaying the famous “Come and take it” flag at football games after some in the university community argued the slogan has a racist history.

Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said in a statement last week that he was disappointed by UTSA President Taylor Eighmy’s decision to end the six-year-old tradition, which included unfurling an enormous flag with the slogan across the student section during the fourth quarter of the game and firing a cannon.