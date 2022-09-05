Caraday Management LLC
Quitman, TX
RN Weekend Supervisor
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
● Complete the daily list to ensure policy and procedures are being followed on a daily basis for the unit supervised
● Ensure attending physicians are given support by nursing personnel
● Understand and adhere to the guidelines of “Residents Rights” and assure resident safety
QUALIFICATIONS:
Required
● Current RN license
● CPR certified required; 30 days will be given to complete a course and get certified
● Ability to understand, remember and carry out verbal or written instructions in English
● Ability to complete assignments in a timely manner
● Ability to work flexibly and positively with intermittent interruptions
Preferred
● 2 years nursing experience in long term care/skilled nursing
● Part-Time