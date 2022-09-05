Caraday Management LLC

Quitman, TX

RN Weekend Supervisor

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

●  Complete the daily list to ensure policy and procedures are being followed on a daily basis for the unit supervised

●  Ensure attending physicians are given support by nursing personnel

●  Understand and adhere to the guidelines of “Residents Rights” and assure resident safety

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

●  Current RN license

●  CPR certified required; 30 days will be given to complete a course and get certified

●  Ability to understand, remember and carry out verbal or written instructions in English

●  Ability to complete assignments in a timely manner

●  Ability to work flexibly and positively with intermittent interruptions

Preferred

● 2 years nursing experience in long term care/skilled nursing

● Part-Time

