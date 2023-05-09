CarMax

Tyler, TX

Sales Consultant – Customer Service

As a Customer Specialist, you will be empowered to provide an iconic experience for our Customers by acting as a guide and offering support during every step of their CarMax journey, reinforcing our simple and seamless process. While communicating and partnering effectively with teams across the organization, you will work to ensure each customer has a positive experience buying and selling cars. We’ve become the nation’s largest retailer of used cars due to our honesty and transparency, and those same values will help you succeed, too.

What you will do – Essential Responsibilities

Provide exceptional customer service by guiding customers every step of the way, from sale or facilitating the appraisal to test drives and arranging financing applications

Conduct vehicle condition assessments by collecting, recording, and communicating information to Buyers that will be used to perform customer appraisals

Check in and receive vehicles that are shipped to CarMax; complete the daily scanning and reconciliation of vehicle inventory

Perform cosmetic inspections and ensure that all vehicles meet CarMax Quality Standards

Perform various administrative duties, including, but not limited to: printing daily reports, maintaining transaction paperwork, contacting finance companies regarding Customer contracts, obtaining requirement information regarding registration and/or titling, auditing completed paperwork, cash/payment management

Create service appointments and review repair order invoices for retail service work performed; ensure accuracy of documentation for billing

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Demonstrate exceptional communication skills

Display confidence in self, the product and CarMax

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships

Demonstrate strong team behaviors including integrity, respect, inclusion, fairness and fun

Balance the needs of the Customer and the business when making decisions