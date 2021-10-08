JOB ALERT: CASA for Children looking for East Texas Community Engagement Coordinator

CASA for Children

Tyler, Texas

CASA for Kids of East Texas Community Engagement Coordinator

Primary duties:

Recruit volunteers to serve as court appointed volunteer advocates

Represent organization in the community at events, conferences, fairs, meetings, businesses, etc.

Contact organizations and groups and schedule presentations

Complete background checks

Facilitate new volunteer training and assist with continuing education

Assist with organization events

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or marketing preferred

Experience recruiting and/or working with volunteers

Excellent written and oral communication and presentation skills

Ability to work evenings and weekends and travel throughout Smith County and occassionally Van Zandt and Wood counties

Ability to maintain confidential information

Must be able to pass background check

Must have reliable transportation

Ability to lift and carry 30 lbs and set up and dissemble display banners and tables

Benefits include health insurance, paid holidays and PTO. No phone inquiries please. CASA is an equal opportunity employer and encourages diverse applicants.

CASA for Kids of East Texas has an exciting opportunity for a Community Engagement Coordinator to recruit and train volunteer advocates who work with abused and neglected children. The selected candidate will be professional, dynamic, proficient in organization representation, communication and presentation skills. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, please email a cover letter, salary history or salary requirements and your resume to maryjo@casaforkidsofet.org.