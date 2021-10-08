JOB ALERT: CASA for Children looking for East Texas Community Engagement Coordinator

CASA for Children
Tyler, Texas
CASA for Kids of East Texas Community Engagement Coordinator
Primary duties:
- Recruit volunteers to serve as court appointed volunteer advocates
- Represent organization in the community at events, conferences, fairs, meetings, businesses, etc.
- Contact organizations and groups and schedule presentations
- Complete background checks
- Facilitate new volunteer training and assist with continuing education
- Assist with organization events
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or marketing preferred
- Experience recruiting and/or working with volunteers
- Excellent written and oral communication and presentation skills
- Ability to work evenings and weekends and travel throughout Smith County and occassionally Van Zandt and Wood counties
- Ability to maintain confidential information
- Must be able to pass background check
- Must have reliable transportation
- Ability to lift and carry 30 lbs and set up and dissemble display banners and tables
Benefits include health insurance, paid holidays and PTO. No phone inquiries please. CASA is an equal opportunity employer and encourages diverse applicants.
CASA for Kids of East Texas has an exciting opportunity for a Community Engagement Coordinator to recruit and train volunteer advocates who work with abused and neglected children. The selected candidate will be professional, dynamic, proficient in organization representation, communication and presentation skills. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, please email a cover letter, salary history or salary requirements and your resume to maryjo@casaforkidsofet.org.