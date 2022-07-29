CASA For Kids
Tyler, Texas
Case Supervisor
The selected candidate will be professional, trustworthy, able to prioritize and multi-task, skilled in effectively communicating with children and adults and knowledgeable of the issues affecting families in crises, particularly children of abuse and neglect.
Primary duties:
• Coach, develop, communicate with and support volunteers.
• Investigate, research, request appropriate resources and compile data on assigned cases.
• Attend court hearings and case related meetings for assigned cases.
• Write and review reports on assigned cases.
• Maintain complete and accurate case files, ensuring that Texas CASA’s minimum standards are met.
• Serve as guardian ad litem for assigned children. Benefits include health/dental/vision and life insurance, paid holidays and PTO. No phone inquiries please.
Requirements:
• Bachelor’s degree in social services related field or equivalent experience.
• 3 years’ experience in social services preferred.
• Excellent written and oral communication skills required.
• Ability to work after hours and weekends, be available for emergencies, visitations and travel.
• Ability to maintain confidential information.
• Must be able to pass background check.
• Must have reliable transportation.
• Experience as a volunteer or supervising/supporting volunteers preferred.