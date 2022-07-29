CASA For Kids

Tyler, Texas

Case Supervisor

The selected candidate will be professional, trustworthy, able to prioritize and multi-task, skilled in effectively communicating with children and adults and knowledgeable of the issues affecting families in crises, particularly children of abuse and neglect.

Primary duties:

• Coach, develop, communicate with and support volunteers.

• Investigate, research, request appropriate resources and compile data on assigned cases.

• Attend court hearings and case related meetings for assigned cases.

• Write and review reports on assigned cases.

• Maintain complete and accurate case files, ensuring that Texas CASA’s minimum standards are met.

• Serve as guardian ad litem for assigned children. Benefits include health/dental/vision and life insurance, paid holidays and PTO. No phone inquiries please.

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in social services related field or equivalent experience.

• 3 years’ experience in social services preferred.

• Excellent written and oral communication skills required.

• Ability to work after hours and weekends, be available for emergencies, visitations and travel.

• Ability to maintain confidential information.

• Must be able to pass background check.

• Must have reliable transportation.

• Experience as a volunteer or supervising/supporting volunteers preferred.