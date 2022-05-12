Tyler, TX
CASA for Kids of East Texas
Community Engagement Coordinator
Responsibilities
• Recruit volunteers to serve as court-appointed volunteer advocates.
• Represent organization in the community at events, conferences, fairs, meetings, businesses, etc.
• Contact organizations and groups and schedule presentations.
• Complete background checks.
• Facilitate new volunteer training and assist with continuing education.
• Assist with organization events.
• Serve as staff liaison to Inclusiveness Committee.
Requirements
• Bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or marketing preferred.
• Experience recruiting and/or working with volunteers.
• Excellent written and oral communication and presentation skills.
• Ability to work evenings and weekends and travel throughout Smith County and occasionally Van Zandt and Wood Counties.
• Ability to maintain confidential information.
• Must be able to pass background check.
• Must have reliable transportation.
• Ability to life and carry 30 lbs. and set up and dissemble display banners and tables.
Benefits include health insurance, paid holidays and PTO.
*No phone inquiries please.
*If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, please email a cover letter, salary history or salary requirements and your resume to maryjo@casaforkidsofet.org.