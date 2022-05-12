Tyler, TX

CASA for Kids of East Texas

Community Engagement Coordinator

Responsibilities

• Recruit volunteers to serve as court-appointed volunteer advocates.

• Represent organization in the community at events, conferences, fairs, meetings, businesses, etc.

• Contact organizations and groups and schedule presentations.

• Complete background checks.

• Facilitate new volunteer training and assist with continuing education.

• Assist with organization events.

• Serve as staff liaison to Inclusiveness Committee.

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or marketing preferred.

• Experience recruiting and/or working with volunteers.

• Excellent written and oral communication and presentation skills.

• Ability to work evenings and weekends and travel throughout Smith County and occasionally Van Zandt and Wood Counties.

• Ability to maintain confidential information.

• Must be able to pass background check.

• Must have reliable transportation.

• Ability to life and carry 30 lbs. and set up and dissemble display banners and tables.

Benefits include health insurance, paid holidays and PTO.



*No phone inquiries please.



*If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, please email a cover letter, salary history or salary requirements and your resume to maryjo@casaforkidsofet.org.