JOB ALERT: Cash Store in Longview needs an assistant store manager

Cash Store

Longview, Texas

Assistant Store Manager (Full-Time)

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

-Provide exceptional customer service with every existing and potential customer

-Educate customers on all product offerings

-Process loan applications and make loans

-Safeguard and maintain customer records

-Make collection calls on overdue loans

-Open and close the store

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

-Retail sales experience (e.g., store manager, assistant store manager)

-Banking experience (e.g., branch manager, assistant branch manager, bank teller)

-Hospitality experience (e.g., restaurant / hotel / property manager, restaurant / hotel / property assistant manager)

-Customer service experience (e.g., customer service representative, customer service associate)

-Collections experience (e.g., collector, collections representative, collections associate)

BENEFITS:

-Medical, dental, vision

-Voluntary life/ AD&D

-Short-term & long-term disability

-401(k) with company match

-Paid vacation, holidays, and sick time

-Paid maternity, paternity, extended medical leave and jury duty

-Business casual work environment

-Corporate discount program on personal cell phone accounts with select providers

Schedule:

-No Sundays!

-Half days on Saturdays!

-Close early evenings Monday-Friday!

Our Assistant Store Managers are part of an enthusiastic and motivated team of retail financial service professionals! You will be helping our customers get the cash they need when they need it. You will also be working in a friendly environment with great opportunities and benefits, where talented employees can get ahead!