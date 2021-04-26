JOB ALERT: Cavender’s in Tyler needs a creative production coordinator

Tyler, TX
Cavender’s
Creative Production Coordinator
Full-time

Bachelor’s degree in Retail Merchandising, Business, or related filed

2+ years progressive experience in marketing. Ability to travel 20%

The Creative Production Coordinator is an individual contributor position that coordinates multi-department efforts and will develop and implement effective merchandise content processes, as well as manage the day-to-day activities of traffic and production, driving audience engagement and ensuring consistency and brand equity across all channels.

The Creative Production Coordinator is a Marketing, eCommerce, and Merchandising blended role. The position reports to the Director of Marketing. This role requires a high degree of partnership and flexibility to get the job done while pulling multiple departments together. The position must process a driven, highly detailed, and passionate personality focused on brand engagement. 

This role must be determined to deliver results through continuous improvement of Cavender customers’ all-around experience. The ability to work across multiple departments to develop, schedule, and ensure production of photography in alignment with Cavender’s marketing and brand needs is required. This role has a strong focus on the customer experience, professionalism, and partnership internal and external to Cavender’s.

