JOB ALERT: CCI Systems in Henderson needs a Field Walkout Technician

Henderson, TX

CCI Systems, Inc.

Field Walkout Technician

Full-time

Responsibilities

• Perform new build walkout or as-built mapping.

• Follow guidelines to provide detailed accurate route of existing or new build plant.

• Ensure all tasks are completed in accordance with customer and industry specifications.

• Obtain the correct field information, record verification, document all details for aerial and underground telecommunications including fiber, coax, poles, pedestals, and more.

Skills

• 2+ years of cable mapping experience within the CATV industry is required.

• Subcontractors: prior experience working as a sub within the industry is required.

• Comprehensive knowledge of the fielding process with hands on experience in CATV as built and new build walkouts.

• Knowledge of cable design and basic OSP construction practices of cable systems.

• Permitting experience in telecommunications such as: right of way (ROW), pole, railroad, and government agency permitting is preferred.

• Able to read and interpret maps, drawings, and diagrams associated with CATV projects.

• Ability to accurately update As-Built field prints with equipment & information obtained from the field walkout.

• Good computer skills with proficiency in MS Excel, Word, Outlook, IKE & PDF Editor with the ability to learn new software and technologies is preferred.

• Ability to draw digitally in software programs like Katapult or Bluebeam is preferred.

• Must be highly responsible and self-motivated.

• Strong analytical, observational, and communication skills.

• Able to work independently within minimal supervision.

• Able to communicate with customers in a professional manner.

Additional Info

• This is a full-time, production-based position.

• Must be willing to travel 100% nationwide.

• Perform field walkout assignments daily over varying terrain and in all weather conditions.

• Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

In-house only

• Company vehicle and necessary tools will be provided.

• Hotel expenses covered.

• Full benefits package.

*Location: Current project is in the Henderson, Texas area and must be willing to travel nationwide for additional projects once complete.