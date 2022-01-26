JOB ALERT: CCI Systems in Henderson needs a Field Walkout Technician

Henderson, TX
CCI Systems, Inc.
Field Walkout Technician
Full-time
Responsibilities
• Perform new build walkout or as-built mapping.
• Follow guidelines to provide detailed accurate route of existing or new build plant.
• Ensure all tasks are completed in accordance with customer and industry specifications.
• Obtain the correct field information, record verification, document all details for aerial and underground telecommunications including fiber, coax, poles, pedestals, and more.
Skills
• 2+ years of cable mapping experience within the CATV industry is required.
• Subcontractors: prior experience working as a sub within the industry is required.
• Comprehensive knowledge of the fielding process with hands on experience in CATV as built and new build walkouts.
• Knowledge of cable design and basic OSP construction practices of cable systems.
• Permitting experience in telecommunications such as: right of way (ROW), pole, railroad, and government agency permitting is preferred.
• Able to read and interpret maps, drawings, and diagrams associated with CATV projects.
• Ability to accurately update As-Built field prints with equipment & information obtained from the field walkout.
• Good computer skills with proficiency in MS Excel, Word, Outlook, IKE & PDF Editor with the ability to learn new software and technologies is preferred.
• Ability to draw digitally in software programs like Katapult or Bluebeam is preferred.
• Must be highly responsible and self-motivated.
• Strong analytical, observational, and communication skills.
• Able to work independently within minimal supervision.
• Able to communicate with customers in a professional manner.
Additional Info
• This is a full-time, production-based position.
• Must be willing to travel 100% nationwide.
• Perform field walkout assignments daily over varying terrain and in all weather conditions.
• Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.
In-house only
• Company vehicle and necessary tools will be provided.
• Hotel expenses covered.
• Full benefits package.
*Location: Current project is in the Henderson, Texas area and must be willing to travel nationwide for additional projects once complete.