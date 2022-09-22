CCI Systems, Inc.

Henderson, TX

Manager of Business Development

Responsibilities:

* Drive business initiatives and develop go-to-market strategies and solutions to ensure business growth.

* Drive TES Sales to meet budget expectations.

* Partner with customers to understand their business needs and objectives.

* Develop and maintain consistent prospect and customer communications.

* Ensure expectations are being exceeded.

* Address operational issues that may arise in a professional manner.

* Work directly with customers, strategic vendors, industry leaders, and internal team to formulate and deliver the best strategic direction for revenue growth.

* Respond to and manage RFP opportunities.

* Project financial estimates for potential deals and proposal in compliance with CCI policies and procedures.

* Effectively communicate the value proposition through proposals and presentations.

* Work with TES operations to develop pricing strategies.

* Maintain a complete understanding of all TES services (field, office, software, technology, etc.)

* Maintain a subcontract database.

* Secure and develop subcontract relationships.

* Verify subcontractor payouts when creating pricing.

* Design, develop and execute business development plans, assist in portfolio strategy, offer development, pricing, and solutions deployment.

* Attain financial goals while operating within forecasted budget.

* Creates and promotes the company image through exercising sound and ethical business practices as related to employees, public and the internal and external customers. This includes ensuring that service and quality provided to our customer is superior to that of our competition.

* Perform other duties and special projects as assigned by the Senior Director of TES.

Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Marketing, or related field, or a minimum of 10 years’ experience in Business Development in the Utility Engineering and Construction field required.

* Sales and/or management related experience.

* Experience with Microsoft office tools.

* Strong verbal and written communication skills with a high attention to detail.

* Ability to interact with colleagues, vendors, and customers/clients of all demographics and professional skill levels.

* Proven ability to self-motive, manage time, and effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

* Experience managing multiple projects and multiple customers.

* Understanding of business finance.

* Knowledge of human-computer interaction principles.

* The ability to embrace corporate values, understand the company vision, and exemplify CCI leadership behaviors.

Shift is full-time, 40 hours per week minimum, Monday – Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CST. Must be flexible, and willing and able to work outside of normal business hours as needed.

* Extensive Travel Required – Up to 50%. Must have valid driver’s license.

* This position will be 100% remote/work-from-home.