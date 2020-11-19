JOB ALERT: Central Healthcare Solutions needs occupational therapist

Longview

Occupational therapist

Central Healthcare Solutions

Highly competitive pay rates

401(k) plan

“A great Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) is looking for an experienced or newly graduated Occupational Therapist / OT to join their growing team for a contract assignment!

The Occupational Therapist / OT is responsible for the assessment of referred patients that require rehabilitation services which includes: providing direct patient care to assess their medical condition, functional capabilities, limitations and restrictions and potential for rehabilitation. Also, the Occupational Therapist / OT will establish and administer a treatment program with specific goals determined according to the patient’s capacity and tolerance under the direction of the Physician. As well, the Occupational Therapist / OT must set realistic and achievable goals for their patients, document and record the patient’s condition and educate patients and families in an appropriate occupational therapy method.”

Apply here

