CFI

Henderson, TX

CDL Recent Grad Truck Driver

When you drive for CFI, you can count on:

* Company Drivers earn up to $0.56 per mile

* Practical mile pay

* Both Regional and OTR available

* Reliable home time

* HAZMAT bonus: Earn an extra .06 per mile

* Consistent freight

* Stop-off pay, Canadian border pay, local pay, layover pay, & non-customary work pay

* Holiday pay & HAZMAT bonus

* Rider program

* Pet program

* Electronic logs (e-logs) used by full fleet

* Career advancement opportunities

* Modern, state-of-the-art equipment and safety technologies

* A team that feels like family

Qualifications:

* 21 years of age or older

* Have the right to work and live in the United States

* Be willing to travel throughout all 48 contiguous states and Canada for two to three weeks at a time

* No BACs, DUIs, DWIs or license suspensions for moving violations in the past five years

* Ability to meet work attendance and availability requirements and meet all applicable legal and DOT regulations to drive a commercial truck in the United States and Canada

* Ability to pass all applicable CFI certification class testing and requirements

Ask About Tuition Reimbursement!

When working toward your driving career at CFI, we’ll make your monthly tuition payments for the first 12 months of employment and then pay off the remainder of your tuition, up to $5,000 total.

Excellent Pay and Benefits – Reliable Home Time

Solo and Team Opportunities Available

Top Drivers Earn $100k+ Annually

90% No Touch Freight