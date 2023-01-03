Channel Control Merchants, LLC

Tyler, TX

Sales Floor Manager

Responsibilities:

  • Ability to operate store equipment (including but not limited to telephone, copiers, fax machines, computers, forklifts, etc.)
  • Ability to process merchandise information through store computer system, register and complete all required paperwork
  • Ability to move throughout all areas of the store; sales floor, receiving, register areas, including the outside perimeter of the store
  • Ability to travel between stores with some overnight stays required

Requirements:

  • High School diploma or equivalent required
  • Higher education, including two and four-year degrees related to business management preferred, but not required
  • Minimum of one years store management experience in a mid-size to large retail service-oriented business, or demonstration of skills and learning through an internal development program and selection process
  • Possess the ability to effectively manage in a professional work environment
  • The ability to exercise sound judgment
  • Efficient planning, prioritization, and implementation of detailed instructions
  • The ability to learn and communicate new information and processes to all associates within company standards
  • Comprehension of selling and service skills
  • Outstanding interpersonal and listening skills
  • Move objects up to and exceeding 200 pounds with reasonable accommodation. Ability to lift objects weighing up to 50 pounds

Working Conditions:

  • Must be willing to work irregular or non-core business hours, nights, weekends as needed to have store coverage
  • Must be relocatable

Salary: $35,000

