Channel Control Merchants, LLC
Tyler, TX
Sales Floor Manager
Responsibilities:
- Ability to operate store equipment (including but not limited to telephone, copiers, fax machines, computers, forklifts, etc.)
- Ability to process merchandise information through store computer system, register and complete all required paperwork
- Ability to move throughout all areas of the store; sales floor, receiving, register areas, including the outside perimeter of the store
- Ability to travel between stores with some overnight stays required
Requirements:
- High School diploma or equivalent required
- Higher education, including two and four-year degrees related to business management preferred, but not required
- Minimum of one years store management experience in a mid-size to large retail service-oriented business, or demonstration of skills and learning through an internal development program and selection process
- Possess the ability to effectively manage in a professional work environment
- The ability to exercise sound judgment
- Efficient planning, prioritization, and implementation of detailed instructions
- The ability to learn and communicate new information and processes to all associates within company standards
- Comprehension of selling and service skills
- Outstanding interpersonal and listening skills
- Move objects up to and exceeding 200 pounds with reasonable accommodation. Ability to lift objects weighing up to 50 pounds
Working Conditions:
- Must be willing to work irregular or non-core business hours, nights, weekends as needed to have store coverage
- Must be relocatable
Salary: $35,000