JOB ALERT: CHE Behavioral Health Services in Crockett needs a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

CHE Behavioral Health Services

Crockett, Texas

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

Duties:

-Assess patient’s mental and physical status based on symptoms.

-Collaborate with interdisciplinary team members, including psychiatrists, psychologists, or nursing staff, to develop, implement, or evaluate treatment plans.

-Consult with psychiatrists or other professionals when unusual or complex cases are encountered.

-Develop and implement treatment plans.

-Distinguish between physiologically and psychologically based disorders and diagnose appropriately.

-Prescribe appropriate medications for physical and mental health issues. Will plan and institute a course of treatment demonstrating knowledge of drug action, interaction, and reactions. Prescribe or recommend controlled medications according to existing core privileges.

Qualifications:

MSN-Nurse Practitioner

Psychiatric, Family, Adult and Geriatric Nurse Practitioners all considered

Active NP License

PMHNP-BC

Active DEA

Benefits:

-Competitive Remuneration Package

-Training & Supervision

-Medical/Dental

-401k

-PTO

-Fantastic User Friendly Electronic Documentation (EMR)

-Work-Life Balance

-Flexible Work Schedule

-Full-Time and Part-Time Options

-No On-Call, Nights, or Weekends

CHE Behavioral Health Services is seeking full-time or part-time Nurse Practitioners. CHE Behavioral Health Services provides psychiatric services to residents in long-term care settings – primarily skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation centers, and assisted living residences. As we continue to grow, we are always seeking skilled professionals of the highest caliber of competence and integrity that share our commitment to providing state-of-the-art psychiatric services. We have a variety of opportunities available in long-term care facilities and rehabilitation centers.

Our collaborative approach as well as our training and professional development opportunities makes CHE Behavioral Health Services a great place to build a challenging and rewarding career.