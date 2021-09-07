JOB ALERT: Che Services in Kilgore needs a licensed psychologist

(NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, said he believes booster shots will be available for Americans starting Sept. 20 – but not everyone will be able to get a dose right away.

First off, booster shots still haven't been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA is set to consider them Sept. 17, but until that happens – no boosters for anyone who isn't immunocompromised. (The Centers for Disease Control already recommends those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised talk to their doctors about getting a third dose.)