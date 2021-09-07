JOB ALERT: Che Services in Kilgore needs a licensed psychologist

September 19 2021 12:00 am

Kilgore, TX
Che Services
Licensed Psychologist
Full-time and part-time
Medical, dental, 401K
Paid malpractice policy, free CEU’s
PTO and no on-call nights and weekends

Our psychologists focus on the patient’s care and our back-office support team handles the rest. This allows our clinicians time to be spent where it should be with the patients. Each clinician is responsible for the clinical care and documentation following those sessions. Once that’s complete, our support team will handle all billing, collections, credentialing, etc.

