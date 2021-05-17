JOB ALERT: Chem-Aqua in Tyler looking for water treatment sales consultant

Tyler, TX
Chem-Aqua, INC.
Water Treatment Sales Consultant
Full-time with benefits
High school diploma required, college degree preferred
Experience in water treatment, water hygiene, environmental health and safety preferred
The Water Treatment Sales Consultant will be responsible for identifying, developing, and servicing existing and new accounts in the greater market. They will work closely with our customers to provide water treatment programs tailored to their specific needs. This is a remote position. East Texas and Northern Louisiana Territory.