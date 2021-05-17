JOB ALERT: Chem-Aqua in Tyler looking for water treatment sales consultant

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler, TX
Chem-Aqua, INC.
Water Treatment Sales Consultant
Full-time with benefits

High school diploma required, college degree preferred

Experience in water treatment, water hygiene, environmental health and safety preferred

The Water Treatment Sales Consultant will be responsible for identifying, developing, and servicing existing and new accounts in the greater market. They will work closely with our customers to provide water treatment programs tailored to their specific needs. This is a remote position. East Texas and Northern Louisiana Territory.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51