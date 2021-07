WASHINGTON (KETK/NBC) - Former President George W. Bush said in a foreign press interview that the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is a mistake because he fears how the Taliban will treat innocent women and children.

In the first year of his presidency, Bush launched the invasion of Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks to topple the Taliban government and to destroy al-Qaeda. It has since become America's longest war, spanning close to 20 years.