JOB ALERT: Children’s Home Healthcare in Diana needs an RN or LVN

Diana, TX
Children’s Home Healthcare
RN or LVN
Part-time

Qualifications

– Valid/Current Nursing License
– Valid/Current CPR Card for Healthcare Workers
– Pediatric experience preferred but not required. CHH offers an EXTERN Program for new graduate nurses or with little to no experience.

Benefits

– Competitive Pay
– Flexible Schedules
– Sign on Bonus (certain cases apply)
– Electronic Charting with Pediconnect
– PTO
– Paid Training
– Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance
– Employee of the Quarter Program

Job Description

Do you love providing compassionate care to the pediatric population? At Children’s Home Healthcare, we specialize in pediatric home healthcare for medically-complex children. Children’s Home Healthcare is currently seeking LVN’s & RN’s. CHH has full-time & part-time opportunities available with flexible schedules. We offer competitive pay, PTO, paid training, and opportunities for growth.

