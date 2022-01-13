JOB ALERT: Children’s Home Healthcare in Diana needs an RN or LVN

Diana, TX

Children’s Home Healthcare

RN or LVN

Part-time

Qualifications

– Valid/Current Nursing License

– Valid/Current CPR Card for Healthcare Workers

– Pediatric experience preferred but not required. CHH offers an EXTERN Program for new graduate nurses or with little to no experience.

Benefits

– Competitive Pay

– Flexible Schedules

– Sign on Bonus (certain cases apply)

– Electronic Charting with Pediconnect

– PTO

– Paid Training

– Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance

– Employee of the Quarter Program

Job Description

Do you love providing compassionate care to the pediatric population? At Children’s Home Healthcare, we specialize in pediatric home healthcare for medically-complex children. Children’s Home Healthcare is currently seeking LVN’s & RN’s. CHH has full-time & part-time opportunities available with flexible schedules. We offer competitive pay, PTO, paid training, and opportunities for growth.