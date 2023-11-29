Chili’s
Jacksonville, TX
Line Cook (Part-Time)
Responsibilities
Properly learn and execute all our recipe procedures.
Maintain cleanliness throughout kitchen.
Follow company safety and sanitation policies and procedures.
Communicate ticket times to Team Members
Keep food orders flowing continuously from the kitchen
About You
Friendly, warm, and caring demeanor with Team Members
Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.
Ability to use slicers, mixers, grinders, food processors, etc.
Prior experience preferred in a similar food and beverage service and preparation position
Fast hiring process
Flexible part-time or full-time schedule
Growth opportunities
Great team atmosphere and culture