Chili’s

Jacksonville, TX

Line Cook (Part-Time)

Responsibilities

Properly learn and execute all our recipe procedures.

Maintain cleanliness throughout kitchen.

Follow company safety and sanitation policies and procedures.

Communicate ticket times to Team Members

Keep food orders flowing continuously from the kitchen

About You

Friendly, warm, and caring demeanor with Team Members

Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.

Ability to use slicers, mixers, grinders, food processors, etc.

Prior experience preferred in a similar food and beverage service and preparation position

Fast hiring process

Flexible part-time or full-time schedule

Growth opportunities

Great team atmosphere and culture