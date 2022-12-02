Chili’s

Jacksonville, TX

Line Cook

Responsibilities:

* Properly learn and execute all of our recipe procedures

* Maintain cleanliness throughout kitchen

* Follow company safety and sanitation policies and procedures

* Communicate ticket times to Team Members

* Keep food orders flowing continuously from the kitchen

About You:

* Friendly, warm, and caring demeanor with Team Members

* Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

* Ability to use slicers, mixers, grinders, food processors, etc.

* Prior experience preferred in a similar food and beverage service and preparation position

* Fast hiring process

* Flexible part-time or full-time schedule

* Growth opportunities

* Great team atmosphere and culture