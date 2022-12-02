Chili’s
Jacksonville, TX
Line Cook
Responsibilities:
* Properly learn and execute all of our recipe procedures
* Maintain cleanliness throughout kitchen
* Follow company safety and sanitation policies and procedures
* Communicate ticket times to Team Members
* Keep food orders flowing continuously from the kitchen
About You:
* Friendly, warm, and caring demeanor with Team Members
* Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment
* Ability to use slicers, mixers, grinders, food processors, etc.
* Prior experience preferred in a similar food and beverage service and preparation position
* Fast hiring process
* Flexible part-time or full-time schedule
* Growth opportunities
* Great team atmosphere and culture