Chili’s

Lindale

Prep Cook

Responsibilities: Properly execute all recipe procedures. Prepare a variety of foods with different methods of preparation. Follow company safety and sanitation policies and procedures. Complete assigned prep work to stock and set-up stations.

Chili’s Heart of House Team Members are responsible for setting the pace for a great shift, every shift. They provide dependable, fast service. If you take pride in great team work, then this job may be for you! Fast hiring process. Flexible part-time or full-time schedule. Growth opportunities.

Qualifications: Able to work as part of a team. Friendly, warm, and caring demeanor with Team Members. Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment. Able to use slicers, mixers, grinders, food processors, etc. No experience necessary!