Chili’s
Lindale, TX
Restaurant Manager – Immediate opening
Chili’s Managers are wired for hospitality! We’re in the people business. So, we know how to make someone feel special, and our most successful Managers are passionate about connecting with Team Members and Guests. Our win-together atmosphere rewards teamwork, and a willingness to go above and beyond is always recognized and celebrated.
About You
Dependable team player
Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment
Great multitasking skills
Responsibilities
Ensure a great Guest experience
Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards
Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency
Foster open communication between Team Members and Management
Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives
Lead with heart and mind