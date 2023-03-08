Chili’s

Lindale, TX

Restaurant Manager – Immediate opening

Chili’s Managers are wired for hospitality! We’re in the people business. So, we know how to make someone feel special, and our most successful Managers are passionate about connecting with Team Members and Guests. Our win-together atmosphere rewards teamwork, and a willingness to go above and beyond is always recognized and celebrated.

About You

Dependable team player

Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment

Great multitasking skills

Responsibilities

Ensure a great Guest experience

Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards

Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency

Foster open communication between Team Members and Management

Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives

Lead with heart and mind