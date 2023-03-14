Chili’s

Lindale, TX

Restaurant Manager, Full-Time

Since its birth in Dallas in 1975, Chili’s has been known for a culture of fun. Chili’s Managers are hungry for top business results but also know how to have fun along the way. From leading the team through a high-energy shift to exceeding Guest expectations to ensuring Chili’s financial responsibilities are met, Managers are the critical link to making it all happen.

What you’ll need:

Be a dependable team player

Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment with

great multitasking skills

Ensure a great Guest experience

Be a role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards

Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency

Foster open communication between Team Members and Management

Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives

Lead with heart and mind