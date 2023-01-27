Chili’s
Lindale, TX
Restaurant Manager
Responsibilities:
* Assist in restaurant operations and conditions to ensure the quality of the product and Guest service and Hospitality
* Reviews documentation to assess the quality of restaurant operations
* Assists with the training of non-management employees
* Assigns duties and responsibilities to Team Members based upon work requirements
* Administer kitchen set up by creating prep sheets and station and cleaning duties
* Attend Manager and Certified Trainer meetings
* Perform basic register functions including voids, comps, discounts, other table maintenance
* Assist management in monitoring food and beverage preparation, receiving and storage
* Rectifies Guest complaints
* When needed, may perform the duties of a Server, Bartender, Host, Expediter, Line/Prep Cook or Dishwasher
About You:
* Dependable team player
* Leadership experience
* Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment
* Great multitasking skills
* Adheres to all Responsible Alcohol Service standards and Alcohol Service Policy
* Adheres to Chili’s Safety and Sanitation Standards and is Food Safety Certified
Benefits:
* Competitive base pay
* Health benefits
* 401(K) savings plan with company match
* Team Member Dining Program (100% off at Chili’s)
* Bonus opportunities
* No-Cost GED and Associates Degrees through Best You EDU?
* Tuition reimbursement
* PerkSpot discount program
* Wellbeing platform
* Brinker Family Fund (Employee Assistance Program)
* Ability to work a fair and balanced schedule that allows all Leaders to enjoy a quality of life outside of the restaurant
* Growth and Development opportunities to Manager, General Manager and beyond