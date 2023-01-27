Chili’s

Lindale, TX

Restaurant Manager

Responsibilities:

* Assist in restaurant operations and conditions to ensure the quality of the product and Guest service and Hospitality

* Reviews documentation to assess the quality of restaurant operations

* Assists with the training of non-management employees

* Assigns duties and responsibilities to Team Members based upon work requirements

* Administer kitchen set up by creating prep sheets and station and cleaning duties

* Attend Manager and Certified Trainer meetings

* Perform basic register functions including voids, comps, discounts, other table maintenance

* Assist management in monitoring food and beverage preparation, receiving and storage

* Rectifies Guest complaints

* When needed, may perform the duties of a Server, Bartender, Host, Expediter, Line/Prep Cook or Dishwasher

About You:

* Dependable team player

* Leadership experience

* Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

* Great multitasking skills

* Adheres to all Responsible Alcohol Service standards and Alcohol Service Policy

* Adheres to Chili’s Safety and Sanitation Standards and is Food Safety Certified

Benefits:

* Competitive base pay

* Health benefits

* 401(K) savings plan with company match

* Team Member Dining Program (100% off at Chili’s)

* Bonus opportunities

* No-Cost GED and Associates Degrees through Best You EDU?

* Tuition reimbursement

* PerkSpot discount program

* Wellbeing platform

* Brinker Family Fund (Employee Assistance Program)

* Ability to work a fair and balanced schedule that allows all Leaders to enjoy a quality of life outside of the restaurant

* Growth and Development opportunities to Manager, General Manager and beyond