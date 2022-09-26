Chili’s Grill & Bar

Nacogdoches, TX

Restaurant Manager

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure a great Guest experience
  • Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards
  • Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency
  • Foster open communication between Team Members and Management
    Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives
  • Lead with heart and mind
  • Drive business results by utilizing Chili’s systems to effectively control costs
  • Follow operational systems, such as our Manager Timeline and performing quality Line Checks
  • Hire, train, retain, and develop Team Members to take on larger roles
  • Drive Guest engagement within the four walls of the restaurant while developing relationships within the community
  • Understand and practice safe food handling procedures
  • Communicate and embody Chili’s culture and Cultural Beliefs: Every Guest * Counts, Food Perfection, Be Accountable, Play Restaurant

About You:

  • Dependable team player
  • Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Great multitasking skills

For decades, Chili’s has been known for our culture of fun. Simply put – we take our jobs seriously but not ourselves. Our Managers are hungry for top business results but also know how to have fun along the way. From leading the team through a high-energy shift to exceeding Guest expectations on every occasion to ensuring we meet our financial responsibilities; Managers are the critical link to making it all happen.

