Chili’s Grill & Bar
Nacogdoches, TX
Restaurant Manager
Responsibilities:
- Ensure a great Guest experience
- Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards
- Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency
- Foster open communication between Team Members and Management
Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives
- Lead with heart and mind
- Drive business results by utilizing Chili’s systems to effectively control costs
- Follow operational systems, such as our Manager Timeline and performing quality Line Checks
- Hire, train, retain, and develop Team Members to take on larger roles
- Drive Guest engagement within the four walls of the restaurant while developing relationships within the community
- Understand and practice safe food handling procedures
- Communicate and embody Chili’s culture and Cultural Beliefs: Every Guest * Counts, Food Perfection, Be Accountable, Play Restaurant
About You:
- Dependable team player
- Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment
- Great multitasking skills
For decades, Chili’s has been known for our culture of fun. Simply put – we take our jobs seriously but not ourselves. Our Managers are hungry for top business results but also know how to have fun along the way. From leading the team through a high-energy shift to exceeding Guest expectations on every occasion to ensuring we meet our financial responsibilities; Managers are the critical link to making it all happen.