Chili’s Grill & Bar

Nacogdoches, TX

Restaurant Manager

Responsibilities:

Ensure a great Guest experience

Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards

Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency

Foster open communication between Team Members and Management

Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives

Lead with heart and mind

Drive business results by utilizing Chili’s systems to effectively control costs

Follow operational systems, such as our Manager Timeline and performing quality Line Checks

Hire, train, retain, and develop Team Members to take on larger roles

Drive Guest engagement within the four walls of the restaurant while developing relationships within the community

Understand and practice safe food handling procedures

Communicate and embody Chili’s culture and Cultural Beliefs: Every Guest * Counts, Food Perfection, Be Accountable, Play Restaurant

About You:

Dependable team player

Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment

Great multitasking skills

For decades, Chili’s has been known for our culture of fun. Simply put – we take our jobs seriously but not ourselves. Our Managers are hungry for top business results but also know how to have fun along the way. From leading the team through a high-energy shift to exceeding Guest expectations on every occasion to ensuring we meet our financial responsibilities; Managers are the critical link to making it all happen.