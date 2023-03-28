Chili’s
Palestine, TX
Bartender
Our bartenders mix more than a great drink! They serve amazing food and drinks while creating a lively atmosphere with hospitality that is absolutely Chili ‘s. If you take pride in providing great service and love making people feel special, then we want to hear from you!
Fast hiring process
Flexible part-time or full-time schedule
Growth opportunities
Great team atmosphere and culture
Responsibilities
Provide an enjoyable bar experience for every Guest
Remain visible behind the bar at all times to assist Guests and Team Members
Possess up-to-date knowledge of all food and beverages
Provide responsible service of alcoholic beverages
Keep glasses, bar equipment, and working areas clean
Demonstrate excellent time management and multi-tasking skills
About You
Positive, outgoing attitude with a genuine desire to exceed Guest ‘s expectations
Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment
Able to reach and bend and frequently and lift up to 30 pounds
Team player
Previous bartending experience is a plus