Chili’s

Palestine, TX

Bartender

Our bartenders mix more than a great drink! They serve amazing food and drinks while creating a lively atmosphere with hospitality that is absolutely Chili ‘s. If you take pride in providing great service and love making people feel special, then we want to hear from you!

Fast hiring process

Flexible part-time or full-time schedule

Growth opportunities

Great team atmosphere and culture

Responsibilities

Provide an enjoyable bar experience for every Guest

Remain visible behind the bar at all times to assist Guests and Team Members

Possess up-to-date knowledge of all food and beverages

Provide responsible service of alcoholic beverages

Keep glasses, bar equipment, and working areas clean

Demonstrate excellent time management and multi-tasking skills

About You

Positive, outgoing attitude with a genuine desire to exceed Guest ‘s expectations

Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

Able to reach and bend and frequently and lift up to 30 pounds

Team player

Previous bartending experience is a plus