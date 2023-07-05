Chili’s

Tyler, TX

Food Runner

Fast hiring process

Flexible part-time or full-time schedule

Growth opportunities

Great team atmosphere and culture

Responsibilities

Provide hospitable and customized service to each of our Guests.

Improve the Guest experience by interacting, connecting, and ensuring needs are met.

Keep the tables free of dirty dishes through pre-bussing any empty glassware, debris, empty bottles, plate ware, silverware, etc..

Partner with other Team Members to ensure Guest satisfaction

Great attitude and approach to Guests and Team Members

Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.

Provides a customized experience for every Guest.

Prior experience a plus