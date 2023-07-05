Chili’s
Tyler, TX
Food Runner
Fast hiring process
Flexible part-time or full-time schedule
Growth opportunities
Great team atmosphere and culture
Responsibilities
Provide hospitable and customized service to each of our Guests.
Improve the Guest experience by interacting, connecting, and ensuring needs are met.
Keep the tables free of dirty dishes through pre-bussing any empty glassware, debris, empty bottles, plate ware, silverware, etc..
Partner with other Team Members to ensure Guest satisfaction
Great attitude and approach to Guests and Team Members
Thinks and acts quickly in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.
Provides a customized experience for every Guest.
Prior experience a plus