Christian Brothers Automotive

Lindale, TX

Automotive Techmician/Mechanic

Weekends Off!

Qualifications: Positive attitude and a desire to serve customers

3+ years of experience as an automotive technician/mechanic

ASE Certifications preferred, or a plan to achieve

Capable of diagnosing and repairing all makes/models of vehicles

Meet or exceed hourly goals

Aptitude for learning additional skills and processes

Physical Requirements:

Occasionally lift and/or move over 100 pounds

Be able to work with tools on vehicles lifted above their head

Work in tight spaces as dictated by the vehicle’s needed repair

Have the needed dexterity in order to efficiently use hand tools

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Technicians use their knowledge & skills to diagnose and fix vehicles for our customers

Continuously build experience as an automotive mechanic across a wide range of domestic and foreign vehicles

Complete full, accurate, and honest courtesy vehicle inspections

Work as part of a team to troubleshoot customer concerns quickly and effectively