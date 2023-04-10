Christian Brothers Automotive
Lindale, TX
Automotive Techmician/Mechanic
Weekends Off!
Qualifications: Positive attitude and a desire to serve customers
3+ years of experience as an automotive technician/mechanic
ASE Certifications preferred, or a plan to achieve
Capable of diagnosing and repairing all makes/models of vehicles
Meet or exceed hourly goals
Aptitude for learning additional skills and processes
Physical Requirements:
Occasionally lift and/or move over 100 pounds
Be able to work with tools on vehicles lifted above their head
Work in tight spaces as dictated by the vehicle’s needed repair
Have the needed dexterity in order to efficiently use hand tools
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Technicians use their knowledge & skills to diagnose and fix vehicles for our customers
Continuously build experience as an automotive mechanic across a wide range of domestic and foreign vehicles
Complete full, accurate, and honest courtesy vehicle inspections
Work as part of a team to troubleshoot customer concerns quickly and effectively