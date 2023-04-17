Christian Brothers Automotive

Tyler, TX

Automotive Technician/ weekends off

Full-time

Benefits:

Paid Vacation & Paid Holidays

Closed Every Weekend To Spend Time With Family & Friends

Real-Time Automotive Technical Support

Local Owner – Onsite Daily

On-Going Training & Career Advancement

Great Working Environment

We are looking for technicians / mechanics who are energetic, upbeat, and have a positive attitude. The technicians we are looking for have to seek out solutions to tough problems with a strong passion for doing what’s right for our customers.