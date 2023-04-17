Christian Brothers Automotive
Tyler, TX
Automotive Technician/ weekends off
Full-time
Benefits:
Paid Vacation & Paid Holidays
Closed Every Weekend To Spend Time With Family & Friends
Real-Time Automotive Technical Support
Local Owner – Onsite Daily
On-Going Training & Career Advancement
Great Working Environment
We are looking for technicians / mechanics who are energetic, upbeat, and have a positive attitude. The technicians we are looking for have to seek out solutions to tough problems with a strong passion for doing what’s right for our customers.