JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Good Shepherd hosts an in-person hiring event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Longview at the Hilton Garden Inn on October 27 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 905 E. Hawkins Parkway.

If you are looking to join a rapidly growing faith-based organization that encourages professional development, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd could be the place for you.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is looking for full-time, part-time and PRN positions that they are looking to fill:

Graduate Nurses

Certified Nurses

Registered Nurse First Assistants