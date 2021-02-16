JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health hiring for Pediatric Nurse

|CHRISTUS HEALTH
|TYLER, TX
|PEDIATRIC NURSE
|Full Time
|Graduate of an accredited Registered Nursing program, Bachelor Degree preferred with minimum one year diverse clinical or acute care experience as an RN
|BLS, ACLS and ENPC or PALS
|This role provides nursing care to pediatric patients of various ages and levels of development: assesses patient needs, ensures patient safety, and devises, implements and monitors a nursing plan of care. They are looking for someone with excellent customer service, negotiation and communication skills.