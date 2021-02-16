JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health hiring for Pediatric Nurse

CHRISTUS HEALTH
TYLER, TX
PEDIATRIC NURSE 
Full Time
Graduate of an accredited Registered Nursing program, Bachelor Degree preferred with minimum one year diverse clinical or acute care experience as an RN
BLS, ACLS and ENPC or PALS
This role provides nursing care to pediatric patients of various ages and levels of development: assesses patient needs, ensures patient safety, and devises, implements and monitors a nursing plan of care. They are looking for someone with excellent customer service, negotiation and communication skills.

