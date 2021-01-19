JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health hiring full-time administrative assistant

CHRISTUS HEALTH
LONGVIEW, TX
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
Full Time
Two years of college or Certification as a Professional Secretary preferred 
Five to seven years administrative assistant/secretarial experience preferred
The Administrative Assistant serves as liaison between leadership, medical staff, associates and the general public, making independent decisions when appropriate and working as part of a team. provide support and assistance to the assigned Accountants in journal entry input, financial reporting and other General Accounting functions related to the assigned entities
