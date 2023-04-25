CHRISTUS Health
Canton, TX
Massage Therapist
Requirements:
Current Massage Therapist license
CPR
2-6 months of professional experience or internship. (Modalities: Basic Massage, Swedish, etc.)
Category
Rehabilitation Services
Summary:
Provides professional massage and bodywork services to promote healing and a sense of wellbeing. Integrates systematic manipulation of, or pressure on, soft tissue of the human body for therapeutic purposes. May include a variety of massage modalities to include Swedish, deep tissue, myofascial massage, etc.