CHRISTUS Health

Jacksonville, TX

CRNA Anesthesia

Competitive Compensation Package:

New Grad Minimum Starting Salary of $208k.

Premium Pay rate of $150/hour for any hours over 40 in a workweek

Shift Differential Pay for Evenings (3-7pm), Nights (7pm-7am), and Weekends

Evening or Night differentials can be stacked with Weekend differentials and are added to Base or Premium Pay as applicable.

Holidays at 1.5x pay rate

Requirements:

Must be licensed in the state of Texas or be eligible to be licensed.

Work Type:

Full Time

Additional 40 Hours of CME Time Annually

Annual CME Allowance of $2,500

Malpractice Coverage

Medical, Dental, Vision, & Wellbeing Benefits

Voluntary Options such as Home, Auto & Pet Insurance

A faith-based, not-for-profit organization. Our Mission is to Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.