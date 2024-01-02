CHRISTUS Health
Jacksonville, TX
CRNA Anesthesia
Competitive Compensation Package:
New Grad Minimum Starting Salary of $208k.
Premium Pay rate of $150/hour for any hours over 40 in a workweek
Shift Differential Pay for Evenings (3-7pm), Nights (7pm-7am), and Weekends
Evening or Night differentials can be stacked with Weekend differentials and are added to Base or Premium Pay as applicable.
Holidays at 1.5x pay rate
Requirements:
Must be licensed in the state of Texas or be eligible to be licensed.
Work Type:
Full Time
Additional 40 Hours of CME Time Annually
Annual CME Allowance of $2,500
Malpractice Coverage
Medical, Dental, Vision, & Wellbeing Benefits
Voluntary Options such as Home, Auto & Pet Insurance
A faith-based, not-for-profit organization. Our Mission is to Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.