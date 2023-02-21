CHRISTUS Health

Jacksonville, Texas

Multiskilled Radiology Technologist – PRN

Summary:

The technologist will competently operate in two or more modalities within an Imaging department. This can include X-ray, MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Specials, Nuclear Medicine, PACS, and Mammography to produce accurate Diagnostic examinations and possible Interventional procedure. Performs a variety of technical procedures that will require independent judgment and responsible for designated areas or procedures as required.

Requirements:

ARRT or Registry Eligible

Current State of Texas CMRT

Current BLS Card – American Heart Association

AAS in Radiologic Technology or graduate of an accredited Radiologic Technology Program

1-year Radiologic Technologist experience preferred

6 months CT training preferred.

Basic computer skills (WINDOWS technology)

Digital imaging skills

RIS/PACS skills

Radiographic equipment

Possess good interpersonal skills, ability to work in a fast-paced environment independently; must be flexible

Per Diem as Needed

CHRISTUS Health in Jacksonville , Texas is looking for a Multiskilled Radiology Tech to join their team!