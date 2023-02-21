CHRISTUS Health
Jacksonville, Texas
Multiskilled Radiology Technologist – PRN
Summary:
The technologist will competently operate in two or more modalities within an Imaging department. This can include X-ray, MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Specials, Nuclear Medicine, PACS, and Mammography to produce accurate Diagnostic examinations and possible Interventional procedure. Performs a variety of technical procedures that will require independent judgment and responsible for designated areas or procedures as required.
Requirements:
ARRT or Registry Eligible
Current State of Texas CMRT
Current BLS Card – American Heart Association
AAS in Radiologic Technology or graduate of an accredited Radiologic Technology Program
1-year Radiologic Technologist experience preferred
6 months CT training preferred.
Basic computer skills (WINDOWS technology)
Digital imaging skills
RIS/PACS skills
Radiographic equipment
Possess good interpersonal skills, ability to work in a fast-paced environment independently; must be flexible
Per Diem as Needed
CHRISTUS Health in Jacksonville , Texas is looking for a Multiskilled Radiology Tech to join their team!