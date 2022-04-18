Lindale, TX

CHRISTUS Health

Armed Security Officer

The Armed Security Officer’s duties include being a visible deterrent to criminal activity, providing security for patients, associates, and visitors, protecting and patrolling hospital buildings, assets, and premises as assigned. The Armed Security Officer is responsible for responding to all emergency codes, internal/external disaster events as needed and/or requested, conducting preliminary investigations of reported incidents, and performing other security-related tasks as directed by a security supervisor.

Requirements

High school diploma or its equivalent required.

Must have the ability to interact appropriately with all staff, patients, and visitors, especially under difficult circumstances.

Must be mentally alert at all times

Must have excellent written and oral communication skills

Must be able to make immediate decisions regarding laws, policies, and procedures.

Must possess or be eligible to obtain a motor vehicle license

Demonstrated competence with a handgun, handcuffs, baton, non-crisis intervention certification, and two-way radios.

Frequent exposure to aggressive behavior and emotionally charged

situations.

Occasional exposure to hazardous conditions such as fires, chemical spills, and flooding.

Frequent exposure to heat and cold from external weather conditions.

Long periods of walking, standing, stooping, and lifting.

Must be physically fit and able to walk all areas of the facilities and grounds, to restrain those who need restraint and be able to assist nursing staff with lifting patients of all sizes.

Must be able to handle multiple tasks and prioritize

Must be able to handle personal stress and possible violence

Minimum two (2) years of armed security experience (may be substituted by Honorable Military Service).

Law enforcement experience preferred.

Previous healthcare security experience preferred.

Level 3 Certification (Texas) and valid Armed Security License (Louisiana) required.

Requires an active level three security officer commission with the Texas Department of Public Safety Private Security Bureau (TDPSPSB) in Texas