JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview hiring an RN ACT Orthopedics

Longview, TX
CHRISTUS Health
RN ACT Orthopedics
PRN Per Diem as needed

Need Texas RN License and BLS

 Responsible for patient assessment, patient care planning, and provision of quality nursing care to an assigned group of patients for a defined work period. Provides direction and supervision to LVN/LPNs, nursing assistants, unit secretaries and other clinical/clerical associates. By assignment, may function as charge nurse for the unit. Involves provision of patient care/service to older adolescent, young adult, adult, and geriatric patients.

