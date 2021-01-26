JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview looking for a patient transporter

Longview, TX
CHRISTUS Health
Patient Transporter-Surgery
Full-time
Current CPR certification required

High School Diploma or equivalent preferred. Computer skills necessary. Associates Degree required. 1-2 years experience preferred.

Transports patients to their inpatient bed and/or to and from other areas such as admitting, surgery, therapy or radiology in a safe and timely manner. Retrieves medical records, lab results, supplies and medications as required. Prioritizes duties to facilitate department flow. Maintains and cleans equipment.

