JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview looking for Patient Care Tech

Job Board

Longview, TX
CHRISTUS Health
Patient Care Tech-Ortho-Neuro
Full-time

Texas CNA Certification preferred upon hire. BLS Certification by the American Heart Association.

Previous experience as a Patient Care Techinician preferred. Computer literate

Provide basic physical and/or personal care to specified patients under the direction of a licensed nurse and in conformance with hospital policy and procedures.  Ability to perform the essential functions of this position, with or without reasonable accommodation and without posing a direct threat to the health and safety of self or others. Ability to comply with all Good Shepherd policies and procedures that are job-related and consistent with business necessity. Ability to effectively communicate with patients and provide competent care as appropriate to the ages of patients served by this position.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

