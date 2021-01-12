JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview looking for Patient Care Tech

Longview, TX

CHRISTUS Health

Patient Care Tech-Ortho-Neuro

Full-time

Texas CNA Certification preferred upon hire. BLS Certification by the American Heart Association.

Previous experience as a Patient Care Techinician preferred. Computer literate

Provide basic physical and/or personal care to specified patients under the direction of a licensed nurse and in conformance with hospital policy and procedures. Ability to perform the essential functions of this position, with or without reasonable accommodation and without posing a direct threat to the health and safety of self or others. Ability to comply with all Good Shepherd policies and procedures that are job-related and consistent with business necessity. Ability to effectively communicate with patients and provide competent care as appropriate to the ages of patients served by this position.