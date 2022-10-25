CHRISTUS Health
Longview, TX
RN Clinical Documentation Specialist
Requirements:
* A minimum of five (5) years of clinical experience.
* Registered Nurse with the ability to practice in Texas
* Graduate of a school of nursing.
* BSN or other related BS degree preferred.
* Ability to perform the essential functions of this position, with or without reasonable accommodation and without posing a direct threat to the health and safety of self or others. Ability to comply with all Good Shepherd policies and procedures that are job-related and consistent with business necessity. Ability to effectively communicate with patients and provide competent care as appropriate to the ages of patients served by this position.
* Previous CDI experience required
Work Type:
Full Time
8AM-5PM