CHRISTUS Health

Longview, TX

RN Clinical Documentation Specialist

Requirements:

* A minimum of five (5) years of clinical experience.

* Registered Nurse with the ability to practice in Texas

* Graduate of a school of nursing.

* BSN or other related BS degree preferred.

* Ability to perform the essential functions of this position, with or without reasonable accommodation and without posing a direct threat to the health and safety of self or others. Ability to comply with all Good Shepherd policies and procedures that are job-related and consistent with business necessity. Ability to effectively communicate with patients and provide competent care as appropriate to the ages of patients served by this position.

* Previous CDI experience required

Work Type:

Full Time

8AM-5PM