JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview needs an administrative assistant

Longview, TX
CHRISTUS Health
Administrative Assistant
Full-time

Proficient in MS Office Suite and general knowledge of office machines

45 WPM typing required

Responsible for providing administrative support to Director in their capacity to fulfill department demands. The Assistant performs clerical and executive duties. Attends meetings, records, transcribes, and distributes minutes as required, and maintains files and records. Orders and maintains office supplies for the clinic. He or she also enters vendor’s invoices in the computer system for Manager and Director to approve to prompt payment. Responsible for special projects as assigned

