CHRISTUS HEALTH

Longview, TX

Armed Security Guard

The Armed Security Officer’s duties include being a visible deterrent to criminal activity, providing security for patients, associates and visitors, protecting and patrolling hospital buildings, assets, and premises as assigned. The Armed Security Officer is responsible for responding to all emergency codes, internal/external disaster events as needed and/or requested, conducting preliminary investigations of reported incidents, and performing other security-related tasks as directed by a security supervisor.

Requirements:

High school diploma or its equivalent required.

Must have the ability to interact appropriately with all staff, patients, and visitors, especially under difficult circumstances.

Must be mentally alert at all times

Must have excellent written and oral communication skills

Must be able to make immediate decisions with regard to laws, policies, and procedures.

Work Type:

Full Time