JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview seeking Registered Nurse

CHRISTUS Health
Registered Nurse – MICU
Longview

Full Time 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

$20,000 sign on bonus for nurses with 1+ years’ experience, paid within 30 days

Registered nurse or graduate nurse license to practice in Texas

Provides professional nursing care for the comfort and well-being of patients. Prepares equipment and assists physician during examinations and treatments. Administers prescribed medications, changes dressings, cleans wounds, and monitors patient vital signs. Observes and maintains records on patient care, condition, reaction, and progress

