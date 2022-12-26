CHRISTUS Health

Mineola, TX

Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)

The Certified Medical Assistant will perform various services and related activities in support of patient care to include accurate data entry for patient registration and insurance verification. The Certified Medical Assistant demonstrates the ability to use good judgement and communicates effectively with all patients; families; licensed personnel; insurance companies and third party payers. Demonstrates a professional and caring manner.

Requirements:

High school diploma or GED

Certified or Registered Medical Assistant

Current BLS Certification obtained from the American Heart Association

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Mineola

Address

1302 North Pacific Street

Mineola, TX 75773

US

Type

PRN