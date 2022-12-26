CHRISTUS Health
Mineola, TX
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)
The Certified Medical Assistant will perform various services and related activities in support of patient care to include accurate data entry for patient registration and insurance verification. The Certified Medical Assistant demonstrates the ability to use good judgement and communicates effectively with all patients; families; licensed personnel; insurance companies and third party payers. Demonstrates a professional and caring manner.
Requirements:
High school diploma or GED
Certified or Registered Medical Assistant
Current BLS Certification obtained from the American Heart Association
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Mineola
Address
1302 North Pacific Street
Mineola, TX 75773
US
Type
PRN