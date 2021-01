SAF-T-BOX, LPLongview, TXFull-timeMedical, Dental, Vision, Life insurance$14-$16 hourly. Minimum of 1 year recent experience in construction, painting, and forklift experience

The Yard Worker would assist others in preparing shipping containers for rent/sale. This position would involve the use of small hand tools, airless paint sprayer, grinder and pressure washer in preparation of containers for rent and sales.