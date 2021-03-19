JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Tyler in search of licensed vocational nurse

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler, TX
CHRISTUS Health
Licensed Vocational Nurse
Full-time
Sign-on incentive available

Requirement: Graduate of an accredited school of practical or vocational nursing, valid state nursing license, current CPR certification. Previous medical office experience preferred.

Looking for a nurse to serve at the South Broadway Commons Clinic. Position entails working collaboratively with clinicians and other interdisciplinary team members to facilitate quality care for the patient. Duties include greeting and monitoring flow of patients and obtaining health history and vitals.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK: Basketball Challenge: Bracket Game Register & Make Your Picks Before 11:00 AM
March 19 2021 11:00 am

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51