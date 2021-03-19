JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Tyler in search of licensed vocational nurse

Tyler, TX

CHRISTUS Health

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Full-time

Sign-on incentive available

Requirement: Graduate of an accredited school of practical or vocational nursing, valid state nursing license, current CPR certification. Previous medical office experience preferred.

Looking for a nurse to serve at the South Broadway Commons Clinic. Position entails working collaboratively with clinicians and other interdisciplinary team members to facilitate quality care for the patient. Duties include greeting and monitoring flow of patients and obtaining health history and vitals.